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Covid Vaccine Injuries - Victims plead to be heard - Please Help!
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187 views • October 05, 2021
Victims speak out about the horrific side effects and death caused by the COVID Vaccines that the mainstream media is covering up.
Report an Adverse Event to VAERS - https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html
Covid Injuries - https://t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries
C19 Vax Reactions - https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
Vaccine Victims Сommunity - https://vaccinevictims.locals.com/
Informed Consent Action Network - https://www.icandecide.org/report-a-vaccine-injury/
Report an Adverse Event to VAERS - https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html
Covid Injuries - https://t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries
C19 Vax Reactions - https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
Vaccine Victims Сommunity - https://vaccinevictims.locals.com/
Informed Consent Action Network - https://www.icandecide.org/report-a-vaccine-injury/
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