"The Epstein Island scandal was just the tip of the iceberg" - Hojjatoleslam Mahdiyar, Iranian religious & academic expert

Hojjatoleslam Mahdiyar, Iranian religious and academic expert:

"The Epstein Island scandal was just the tip of the iceberg. 99% of it is underwater. There are dozens — perhaps more — Epstein Islands out there."

Exposing Epstein only uncovered the supplier. The buyers were never named, and they're still operating. The CIA and Mossad covered it all up. But they now face a world that is waking up.