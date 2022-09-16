THAT WAS QUICK: Buses Arrive at Martha’s Vineyard and DEPORT Illegals Off the Island

National Guard Goes To Martha's Vineyard As Illegal Migrants Get Removed From Island less than 24 hrs from their arrival.

Buses have arrived in Edgartown to transport migrants from St. Andrew’s Parish House. There is one big bus and two shorter buses to transport folks off the island. People with bags are taking selfies and hugging volunteers goodbye.

They’ll be heading to Joint Base Cape Cod, according to officials. 125 Mass National Guard members are being activated to assist.



