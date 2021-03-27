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FOR MY PEOPLE - 3.25.21
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30 views • March 27, 2021
Hello, beloved Family! This is a powerful message from Father. Please pray, listen and share as you are led. We love you all!!!
Information to reach us is below...lease pray, listen and share if He leads you to do so. Transcript is pinned in the comments section.
Thank you so much for your love and faithful prayers. You are and will remain in our prayers always. We both send you our love and hugs!!! Vicky and Chuck
TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
LINK FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS: https://forms.gle/SQiLymWn4dsksojY9
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
https://[email protected]
OUR WEBSITE: https://vickyandchuck.com
OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:
https://[email protected]
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
PRIVATE GROUP FOR WOMEN ON FACEBOOK:
Meet Him At The Well (For women only - please send a request to join)
PRAYER TEAM ON FACEBOOK:
The Well Prayer Team (Send request to join. Private group.)
Information to reach us is below...lease pray, listen and share if He leads you to do so. Transcript is pinned in the comments section.
Thank you so much for your love and faithful prayers. You are and will remain in our prayers always. We both send you our love and hugs!!! Vicky and Chuck
TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
LINK FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS: https://forms.gle/SQiLymWn4dsksojY9
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
https://[email protected]
OUR WEBSITE: https://vickyandchuck.com
OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:
https://[email protected]
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
PRIVATE GROUP FOR WOMEN ON FACEBOOK:
Meet Him At The Well (For women only - please send a request to join)
PRAYER TEAM ON FACEBOOK:
The Well Prayer Team (Send request to join. Private group.)
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