Lots happening in Kursk region today!

Ukrainian tanks, armored personnel carriers and MRAPs approaching the village of Berdin in the Kursk region.

Adding:

It looks like the Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun. So far they are attacking in the Kursk region. Is this the main attack or just a diversionary maneuver? We will see soon.

Alexander Kharchenko

Adding, reported:

At about 09:00 Moscow time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counterattack to stop the advance of Russian troops in the Kursk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 340 people and 4 tanks in the Kursk region.

