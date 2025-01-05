BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kursk region: Ukrainian tanks, armored personnel carriers and MRAPs approaching the village of Berdin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
165 views • 4 months ago

Lots happening in Kursk region today! 

Ukrainian tanks, armored personnel carriers and MRAPs approaching the village of Berdin in the Kursk region. 

Adding: 

It looks like the Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun. So far they are attacking in the Kursk region. Is this the main attack or just a diversionary maneuver? We will see soon.

Alexander Kharchenko 

Adding, reported: 

At about 09:00 Moscow time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counterattack to stop the advance of Russian troops in the Kursk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 340 people and 4 tanks in the Kursk region.

Cynthia... there are several videos from Kursk region, most silent so can't post them, too short or 6 only seconds and not worth the effort. I have to resize most of my foreign videos to upload.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
