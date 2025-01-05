© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lots happening in Kursk region today!
Ukrainian tanks, armored personnel carriers and MRAPs approaching the village of Berdin in the Kursk region.
Adding:
It looks like the Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun. So far they are attacking in the Kursk region. Is this the main attack or just a diversionary maneuver? We will see soon.
Alexander Kharchenko
Adding, reported:
At about 09:00 Moscow time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counterattack to stop the advance of Russian troops in the Kursk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 340 people and 4 tanks in the Kursk region.
