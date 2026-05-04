🚨🔊 US could face 'another 9/11' unless it joins Israel's wars - Bennet

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Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett warns Americans that ignoring the Middle East—and Israel's demands—invites catastrophe.
"I was in Manhattan when it happened. I saw those buildings on fire... That's what happens when you say the Middle East isn't our problem," he said.
☢️ He claims terrorists could even nuke the US without Israel as an ally.
The blackmail is clear: fight our wars, or face the consequences.
Fight for us Goy, or else!
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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