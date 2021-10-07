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Wis. speaker of assembly discusses election investigation
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112 views • October 07, 2021
Robin Vos, speaker of the assembly of Wisconsin, has issued a number of subpoenas regarding election integrity and says there are more to come. One America’s Christina Bobb caught up with Vos and has this report.
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