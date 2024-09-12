© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Adams interviews Marjory Wildcraft about The Role of Botanical Medicine and the Home Medicine Skills Course
- Introduction and Overview of the Interview (0:00)
- High-Level Concerns and Economic Shifts (2:47)
- Introduction of the Home Medicine Skills Course (4:47)
- The Role of Botanical Medicine and Historical Context (6:33)
- Specific Natural Medicines and Their Benefits (13:14)
- The Importance of Self-Reliance and Preparedness (19:41)
- The Role of Natural Medicine in Future Health (24:08)
- The Impact of Political and Economic Factors (24:32)
- The Role of Technology and Information Sharing (26:10)
- The Future and the Importance of Preparedness (36:03)
