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Mad LiberTEA Breaks: Impeachment And 2020 Are Both A Dumpster Fire
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7 views • December 21, 2019
Mad LiberTEA Breaks: Impeachment And 2020 Are Both A Dumpster Fire
Mike and Paxton really tried not to talk about impeachment and The Donald mess, but we should really say something at this point. It's not what we WANT to talk about though, so we'll spend some time talking about what they slipped past us while we watched like lemmings.
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Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Video Platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Brighteon:
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Bittubers:
https://bittubers.com/profile/MadLiberTEAParty
Podcast:
Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id2367977?country=us
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Mike and Paxton really tried not to talk about impeachment and The Donald mess, but we should really say something at this point. It's not what we WANT to talk about though, so we'll spend some time talking about what they slipped past us while we watched like lemmings.
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Like what you saw? Hate it? Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Video Platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/liberteaparty
Bittubers:
https://bittubers.com/profile/MadLiberTEAParty
Podcast:
Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id2367977?country=us
Support Us
Paypal: https://paypal.me/MadLiberTEAParty?locale.x=en_US
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-mad-libertea-party
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
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