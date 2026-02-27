DR. MICHAEL NEHLS: THE LOST ESSENTIAL NUTRIENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Physician and molecular geneticist Michael Nehls, MD, PhD joins the show to make the case that trace-dose lithium may function as an essential nutrient with meaningful implications for brain health—especially for the hippocampus, which he describes as a key hub for cognitive resilience. Nehls walks through the science and his interpretation of why this idea has remained outside mainstream medicine, pointing to historic regulatory decisions (including a 1949 FDA ban on certain lithium uses) and decades of stigma tied to high-dose psychiatric treatment. He also raises concerns about institutional and industry incentives that, in his view, discourage broader recognition and research into lithium’s potential role at nutritional levels.