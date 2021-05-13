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Update, Cyber Polygon and Govcoin
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254 views • May 13, 2021
Finally settled in and able to make videos again, a lot has happened since my last one. Things have gotten even crazier and are about to reach levels of clown world not thought possible before. Don't let them leave you in the dark.
https://cyberpolygon.com/about/#link-s181
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmQNA0HL1pw
https://cnnbc.com/33-years-between-these-two-economist-covers
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/security/colonial-pipeline-hack-spurs-emergency-order-white-house-rcna878
https://cyberpolygon.com/about/#link-s181
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmQNA0HL1pw
https://cnnbc.com/33-years-between-these-two-economist-covers
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/security/colonial-pipeline-hack-spurs-emergency-order-white-house-rcna878
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