UkraineGate Bombshell: CIA Spy Eric [CENSORED] Featured In Oliver Stone Documentary -1681-6P

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E-Militia Article: UkraineGate Bombshell: CIA Spy Eric [CENSORED] Featured In New Oliver Stone Documentary http://ow.ly/IzgD30pTXVT
B4IN Article: UkraineGate Bombshell: CIA Spy Eric [CENSORED] Featured In Oliver Stone Documentary | Politics http://ow.ly/Gf0k30pTXXL
GUEST: Catherine Davis is the Founder and President of The Restoration Project. She often partners with the National Black Prolife Coalition, the Network of Politically Active Christians, and the Frederick Douglas Foundation in an ongoing effort to educate Americans about the issues that are impacting the Black community. Catherine, a public speaker and civil rights champion, is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Tufts University who attended the University of Bridgeport School of Law. Early in 2010, she partnered with The Radiance Foundation to launch one of the most news-generating Pro-Life campaigns ever, the “Endangered Species” billboard/web campaign. https://www.therestorationproject.life/
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