Self-Replicating Nanobots Found In Both The Vaxxed & UnVaxxed

Gray Goo Scenario?

* Laws were never put in place to protect the public from misuse of nanotechnology.

* It was patented and deployed to billions of people without their knowledge in 2020.

* Self-assembly and self-replication seem to be the same technology when it comes to nano-robots.

* This was considered to be the greatest danger re: use of this technology.

* The event is worldwide — and there is no agency set up to put out this fire.

* Our governments aren’t even discussing the problem; and perpetrators are planning another nanobot deployment w/ fake pandemic.

* If we the people cannot unite and stand together now, then what exactly are we?





Reese Reports | 9 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4u39su-self-replicating-nanobots-found-in-both-the-vaxxed-and-unvaxxed.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=663c8a345eea22d569af99a5