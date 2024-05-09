Self-Replicating Nanobots Found In Both The Vaxxed & UnVaxxed

Gray Goo Scenario?
* Laws were never put in place to protect the public from misuse of nanotechnology.
* It was patented and deployed to billions of people without their knowledge in 2020.
* Self-assembly and self-replication seem to be the same technology when it comes to nano-robots.
* This was considered to be the greatest danger re: use of this technology.
* The event is worldwide — and there is no agency set up to put out this fire.
* Our governments aren’t even discussing the problem; and perpetrators are planning another nanobot deployment w/ fake pandemic.
* If we the people cannot unite and stand together now, then what exactly are we?
Reese Reports | 9 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4u39su-self-replicating-nanobots-found-in-both-the-vaxxed-and-unvaxxed.html
