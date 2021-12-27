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Become one that can see - The Truth on the Vaccines
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251 views • December 27, 2021
They want us dead. I don't know why. Does it matter?
Revelation 21:8
“But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.”
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Join Us👉 @SergeantRobertHorton
Revelation 21:8
“But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.”
SHARE this far and wide🇺🇸
Join Us👉 @SergeantRobertHorton
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