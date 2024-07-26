Butte Historical Tour - An ORIGINAL Speakeasy and more...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rvacrossamerica.net/butte-historical-tour
Butte Historical Tour - Bob's tour was really interesting - and I hope I communicated that in my post (linked above.)
Butte has a fascinating and as it turns out rich history. In my post, you'll visit a OLD barber shop (early 20th century), the City Jail (that was shut down due to the presence of a DUNGEON!) and an Original Speakeasy that was hidden from anyone for 57 years (the back story is in my post!)
We capped Bob's tour by visiting the Miners Hotel and re-created speakeasy which is an upscale bar operating a few nights weekly!
#buttehistoricaltour
#buttemontana
#originalspeakeasy
#rvlife
#rvtravel