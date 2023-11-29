Create New Account
Prof. Chairul Anwar Nidom Potensi Bahaya ADE (Antibody Dependent Enhancement)
Video penting mengenai potensi bahaya ADE (Antibody Dependent Enhancement) atau di kenal dengan Pathogenic Priming.

Professor Nidom adalah Guru besar di Universitas Kedokteran Unair Surabaya dan juga seorang Virology expert pendiri Nidom foundation.

vaccinebioweaponcovid-19covid vaccinepathogenic primingantibody dependent enhancementsinovacbinary bioweaponprof nidomprof chairul anwar nidom

