Wendy’s TV Commercial – "Soviet Fashion Show!" (1985, USA)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enjoy my fellow comrades! This old capitalist commercial is in celebration of our glorious socialist future and progressive supply lines! As Liz Reynolds, special assistant to the president for manufacturing and economic development, told gubernatorial staffers on Monday, "You won't be able to get the jacket in 15 colors, but you will be able to get the jacket." Link to the glorious article below!:
https://nypost.com/2021/10/18/white-house-snarks-about-lack-of-choice-amid-supply-crisis/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpypTXccG2I
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/10/after_trashing_supply_chain_white_house_official_mocks_consumers.html