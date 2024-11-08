HOW THE MEDIA TRIED TO SHAPE THE 2024 ELECTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the wake of the divisive 2024 Presidential election, Del reflects on the deceitful tactics systematically used by mainstream media for over almost a decade now to grossly misrepresent one candidate and their words. Was this historical election also a battle between legacy media and new media, and if so who was the true winner in the end?
#RFKjr #MAHA #Election2024 #MSM