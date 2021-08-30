© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unmask the children - let them BREATHE you criminal psychopaths!
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • August 30, 2021
IT IS a CHILD ABUSE and CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
EVERY psychopath, "teachers" especially, should get a life sentence for their crimes!
"Nothing is more heartbreaking to me than seeing little children cry as they pull off the masks in public and watching their parents force them to put them back on. I now speak out "Let them breath! The mask does not prevent anything, it's useless!" - broken369
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J22FfXtxmBH2/
Video, studies and materials available on
https://wickedtruths.org/en/unmask-the-children
EVERY psychopath, "teachers" especially, should get a life sentence for their crimes!
"Nothing is more heartbreaking to me than seeing little children cry as they pull off the masks in public and watching their parents force them to put them back on. I now speak out "Let them breath! The mask does not prevent anything, it's useless!" - broken369
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J22FfXtxmBH2/
Video, studies and materials available on
https://wickedtruths.org/en/unmask-the-children
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.