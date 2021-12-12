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Soul Trap, Simulation Or Matrix? The Nature Of Our Reality
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99 views • December 12, 2021
From 100th Monkey Project, Nov 26, 2018 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNNsHPJHoEE
Soul Recycling means that after your death you will be tricked to get into a new body (reincarnation) but before that your memories will be erased. Moksha is a concept associated with saṃsāra (birth-rebirth cycle). It means: freedom of the karma-wheel. Human life is at bondage to a repeated process of rebirth, each life subject to injury, disease and aging, was seen as a cycle of suffering. By release from this cycle, the suffering involved in this cycle also ended and moksha is achieved.
The Mandaeans are the last keepers of real knowledge on earth:
Mandaeans are practicing Gnosis with a strongly dualistic worldview. They revere especially John the Baptist (and not Jesus). Mandaeans consider the body, and all material, worldly things, to have come from the Dark, while the soul is a product of the lightworld. The Mandaean Gnosis:
1. The cosmos is created by a Demiurge.
2. Dualism: a cosmic Father and Mother, Light and Darkness.
3. Matter is evil
4. The soul is in exile, a captive.
5. Planets and stars influence fate and human beings, and are also places of detention after death.
6. Saviour spirits assist the soul on the journey through life and after it to 'worlds of light.'
7. John the Baptist was the rightful prophet of God, NOT Jesus. This was later picked up by the Knights Templar.
________________________________
Ascension and Organic Portals (=Soulless People/Pre-Adamic Man):
In his book "Gnosis", Boris Mouravieff introduces the concept of two races of humanity. These are respectively called Adamic and pre-Adamic man. The Cassiopaeans use the term "organic portal" to refer to a pre-Adamic man. The difference between Adamic and pre-Adamic man is that pre-Adamic man does not have an individuated soul. In all other respects, pre-Adamic man is indistinguishable from Adamic man. Pre-Adamics do not have the so-called "higher centers". If one attributes soul qualities to pre-Adamic man, one is seeing a reflection of another's soul in the pre-Adamic and mistaking it for the individuated soul of the Adamic man. In the natural state of matters, the pre-Adamic form would be an intermediate step between a species soul pool as exists in the animal kingdom and the fully individuated soul of an esoterically developed human. At the present time, however, fourth density service to self forces exploit pre-Adamic man as a tool, often for derailing attempts at esoteric work. Pre-Adamic man is native to the present third density Earth and is not subject to the Biblical Fall of man. In a sense, pre-Adamics are even better suited to this world than Adamics, who carry a longing to a dimly remembered Edenic state. Human gene pool is so mixed that Adamics and pre-Adamics can coexist in the same families and no outward test can be used for determining the nature of any one person. Even if one possessed an individuated soul in potential, one would be little different from a similar pre-Adamic person until undertaking esoteric development. Psychopaths are, according to the Cassiopaeans, "malfunctioning pre-Adamics."
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Read:
Archons rule Earth: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
Moksha from Earth: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
Dark Side of Jesus: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Boris Mouravieff - Gnosis
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Soul Recycling means that after your death you will be tricked to get into a new body (reincarnation) but before that your memories will be erased. Moksha is a concept associated with saṃsāra (birth-rebirth cycle). It means: freedom of the karma-wheel. Human life is at bondage to a repeated process of rebirth, each life subject to injury, disease and aging, was seen as a cycle of suffering. By release from this cycle, the suffering involved in this cycle also ended and moksha is achieved.
The Mandaeans are the last keepers of real knowledge on earth:
Mandaeans are practicing Gnosis with a strongly dualistic worldview. They revere especially John the Baptist (and not Jesus). Mandaeans consider the body, and all material, worldly things, to have come from the Dark, while the soul is a product of the lightworld. The Mandaean Gnosis:
1. The cosmos is created by a Demiurge.
2. Dualism: a cosmic Father and Mother, Light and Darkness.
3. Matter is evil
4. The soul is in exile, a captive.
5. Planets and stars influence fate and human beings, and are also places of detention after death.
6. Saviour spirits assist the soul on the journey through life and after it to 'worlds of light.'
7. John the Baptist was the rightful prophet of God, NOT Jesus. This was later picked up by the Knights Templar.
________________________________
Ascension and Organic Portals (=Soulless People/Pre-Adamic Man):
In his book "Gnosis", Boris Mouravieff introduces the concept of two races of humanity. These are respectively called Adamic and pre-Adamic man. The Cassiopaeans use the term "organic portal" to refer to a pre-Adamic man. The difference between Adamic and pre-Adamic man is that pre-Adamic man does not have an individuated soul. In all other respects, pre-Adamic man is indistinguishable from Adamic man. Pre-Adamics do not have the so-called "higher centers". If one attributes soul qualities to pre-Adamic man, one is seeing a reflection of another's soul in the pre-Adamic and mistaking it for the individuated soul of the Adamic man. In the natural state of matters, the pre-Adamic form would be an intermediate step between a species soul pool as exists in the animal kingdom and the fully individuated soul of an esoterically developed human. At the present time, however, fourth density service to self forces exploit pre-Adamic man as a tool, often for derailing attempts at esoteric work. Pre-Adamic man is native to the present third density Earth and is not subject to the Biblical Fall of man. In a sense, pre-Adamics are even better suited to this world than Adamics, who carry a longing to a dimly remembered Edenic state. Human gene pool is so mixed that Adamics and pre-Adamics can coexist in the same families and no outward test can be used for determining the nature of any one person. Even if one possessed an individuated soul in potential, one would be little different from a similar pre-Adamic person until undertaking esoteric development. Psychopaths are, according to the Cassiopaeans, "malfunctioning pre-Adamics."
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Read:
Archons rule Earth: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
Moksha from Earth: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
Dark Side of Jesus: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Boris Mouravieff - Gnosis
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
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