New Planets, NASA "Leaks" & Alien Disclosure
Fire & Grace Church
Published 20 hours ago

June 27th, 2017

Take a deeper look down the rabbit hole of the coming "alien" deception that will soon take the world by storm. There is so much chatter across the internet about the coming day of "Disclosure" when they say "...the human race will be forced to rethink everything including religion." NASA and their Freemason astronauts have been "leaking" their knowledge of UFOs and aliens for years. NASA is a big part of Satan's agenda for the last days. Are you prepared for this great delusion from Satan? Are you ready to stand up for Jesus Christ and the truth of the Bible in the face of such powerful Satanic manifestations?

aliensnasaflat earthplanetsfreemasonrydean odle

