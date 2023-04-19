New Planets, NASA "Leaks" & Alien Disclosure

June 27th, 2017
Take a deeper look down the rabbit hole of the coming "alien" deception that will soon take the world by storm. There is so much chatter across the internet about the coming day of "Disclosure" when they say "...the human race will be forced to rethink everything including religion." NASA and their Freemason astronauts have been "leaking" their knowledge of UFOs and aliens for years. NASA is a big part of Satan's agenda for the last days. Are you prepared for this great delusion from Satan? Are you ready to stand up for Jesus Christ and the truth of the Bible in the face of such powerful Satanic manifestations?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.