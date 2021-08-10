David Baltimore Supports Hypothesis of CCP Virus Being Genetically Manipulated

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08/04/2021 Natalie Winters: The former president of Caltech, a Nobel laureate, Dr. David Baltimore supports the reasonable hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 virus is genetically manipulated and can be traced back to the Wuhan Institute of virology, pointing out that RaTG13 is the real kind of ancestor progenitor to SARS-CoV-2.