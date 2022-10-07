The DEI & Bias Bullies

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‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’
* The new scam sweeping corporate America.
* Being woke is now more important than being good.
* The latest reason to distrust teachers unions.
* Aren’t they supposed to just keep us alive?
* Who knew doctors would advocate ingesting poison.
* The sad reality behind [Bidan]’s DEI push: ushering in the death of equal rights.
* A thousand points of fraud.
* Welcome to the era of acceptable discrimination.
* Institutions that embrace DEI scam will fail.
* Defeating tactics like DEI could help save America.
The full segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 6 October 2022