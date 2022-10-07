The DEI & Bias Bullies

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

* The new scam sweeping corporate America.

* Being woke is now more important than being good.

* The latest reason to distrust teachers unions.

* Aren’t they supposed to just keep us alive?

* Who knew doctors would advocate ingesting poison.

* The sad reality behind [Bidan]’s DEI push: ushering in the death of equal rights.

* A thousand points of fraud.

* Welcome to the era of acceptable discrimination.

* Institutions that embrace DEI scam will fail.

* Defeating tactics like DEI could help save America.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 6 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313389575112

