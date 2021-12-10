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8. Demons & Deliverance
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38 views • December 10, 2021
Why We Need to Know This; The 9 Exorcism Miracles Mentioned in 19 Places in the Gospels; Advanced Spiritual Warfare; Transference of Spirits; God Can Transfer Spirits; Satan Can Transfer Spirits; God Can Transfer Spirits; Application; War Strategies; References to Spiritual Attitudes & Emotional Responses; Evil Spirits in High Places; The Order of the Satan’s Kingdom; Evil Spirits in the Church; Satan’s Counterfeit System of Religion; Occult Practices (Satan’s Devices); Christian War Strategies; Demons: How they Operate; Protection from Demons; Types of Demons; Oppression vs. Possession; Deliverance & Exorcisms; How to Deal with Demon Possession; How to Deliver People from Demons; Jesus’ Power over Demons; CAN ONLY BE CAST OUT BY PRAYER
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross
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