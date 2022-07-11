Miles Guo's Bankruptcy Case Reveals the Biggest Inside Story of U.S. Justice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/prbk495e
In a July 7th Gettr post and a July 8th live broadcast, Miles Guo revealed that in his personal bankruptcy case, the trustee of his estate was appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice was secretly replaced by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with one of their own accomplices, creating a major malfeasance in the history of American justice