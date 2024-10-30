Zowe Smith: Covid Was a Technocratic Democidal Eugenics Program

Former medical coder Zowe Smith discusses what she witnessed during COVID1984. Through her work she came to realize that the government-mandated hospital protocols were killing people en masse. COVID1984 was a multi-pronged democidal eugenics operation. Its roots go back over a century to elite eugenicist families and financiers. Vaccine passports were part of the attempt to create a social credit system. PCR tests were being sent for DNA sequencing. The purpose of the shots was multifaceted. She's concerned with the PREP Act and future so-called "pandemics" to be used as pretext to impose the WHO treaty. Going forward, the parallel economy will be important.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using this link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

Thrill Kill Medical Cult https://thrillkillmedicalcult.com

Book https://thrillkillmedicalcult.com/shop/paperback-soft-cover-medical-freedom

Substack https://zowe.substack.com

Show Note: CDC guidance for sequencing PCR test results for DNA https://archive.cdc.gov/www_cdc_gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/resources/reporting-sequencing-guidance.html





About Zowe Smith

Zowe worked in the medical coding industry for over a decade, holding titles such as supervisor, auditor, educator, and trainer during that time. Her laboratory expertise during college proved invaluable for investigating Covid-19 PCR testing fraud. Zowe was forced to quit her medical coding career when she refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine. Financial incentives to vaccinate staff were clear.





The shred of faith she had in western medicine was shattered after witnessing over a year of medically assisted murder and being exposed to so many vaccine injury cases. There was no returning to her previous career in zoology and wildlife conservation. Nor could she return to college for an additional degree over the same vaccine mandates. College degree rendered worthless and virtually unemployable, it seemed there was nowhere to turn. That is when Zowe began to use her skills to expose Covid-19 fraud and the vaccine injuries cover-up, as only a medical coder (medical records analyst) can.





Zowe is most notable for her appearance in the Children’s Health Defense movie, VAXXED 3 Authorized to Kill. She has also appeared on The Alex Jones Show, Vigilant Fox News, Rebunked.News, The Unjected Show, AM Wake Up, America Outloud Pulse, The New Prisoner’s and Live With Your Brain Turned On. Her work has been featured on The Last American Vagabond, Unjected, and Liberty Uncensored Newspaper, and look for a chapter in Dr Peter and Ginger Breggin’s soon upcoming global predators book.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)