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Covid-1984
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212 views • May 17, 2020
If you told anyone in 2019 that come 2020 the world's governments would simultaneously enforce the shut down of all businesses, keep people locked down inside their houses, make wearing face-masks mandatory, and use police to force people in public never to stand within 2 meters of each other, nobody would have believed you, everybody would have called you a crazy conspiracy theorist, and yet here we are experiencing worldwide government orchestrated tyranny unprecedented in history, even beyond Orwell's 1984, and many people still refuse to wake up to the New World Order conspiracy reality: https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/07/the-nwo-agenda/
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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