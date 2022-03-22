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1984 Doublespeak: Zelensky Threatens WW3 if NATO Does Not Start WW3
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423 views • March 22, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he’s “ready for negotiations” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but that if they break down, it will lead to World War III.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/zelensky-says-wwiii-assured-if-negotiations-with-russia-break-down/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/in-speech-to-israel-zelensky-invokes-holocaust-demands-arms-to-prevent-putins-final-solution/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/zelensky-says-wwiii-assured-if-negotiations-with-russia-break-down/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/in-speech-to-israel-zelensky-invokes-holocaust-demands-arms-to-prevent-putins-final-solution/
Support Infowars and find the latest deals on the products you need at https://www.infowarsstore.com
Get up to 75% OFF on our hottest items during the Infowars Emergency Blowout Sale today!
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