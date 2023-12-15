SHaDoWCa7 sings Wandering Soul (Wailin' Jennys - Arlington)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on May 30, 2020 along with her original description:

"This is a very special song written by Jimmy Williams who reworked "Arlington" by the Wailin' Jennys into a Christian song. I want to thank Jimmy for sending me his lyrics and asking me to sing this song. It is a blessing to me, and I hope it may be a blessing to all who listen. ♥"

New lyrics written by Jimmy Williams:

Where do you go wandering soul, in a world, full of peril,

Are you feeling left behind, all alone, all alone?

Do you wander through the night, do you wait for the dawn, wish on a star,

Have you wandered very far, very far?

Where is your hope, restless heart, is it here, is it there?

Searching for a place to belong, searching in fear, searching in vain,

The Holy Spirit is everywhere, hear His voice call your name, come Lord draw near,

In Him find hope, peace and rest, peace and rest.

Where is God's Son in your life? He calls for you, calls for you,

When your life seems so bleak, do you know, do you know?

There's salvation for all men, bring God's love into your heart, a Hope without end,

Come now sinner, be born again, life after death, there is no end!

There's salvation for all men, bring God's love into your heart, a Hope without end,

Come now sinner, be born again, there is no end!

