© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Pierre Kory Portugal Has Become the Perfect Example of the Failure and Danger of Vaccines
"I think they're [Portugal] near 100% of adults are vaccinated, 70% are boosted, and they have this before BA.4/5 variant that's running through that country, and they're going to be approaching record deaths compared to the prior Omicron wave, and this is after just tons of vaccinations and boosters."
cred: the Vigilant Fox