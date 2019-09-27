ESSIAC 4-HERB TEA CONFIRMED BY BARBARA KOKOTSIS AND MARY MCPHERSON

In the early 1980s Mary McPherson revealed Rene Caisse's Essiac tea formula and recipe to her close friend, Barbara Kokotsis. Mary McPherson later filed a sworn affidavit in the Town of Bracebridge, Ontario in 1994 that confirmed that Rene Caisse's Essiac tea was a 4-Herb tea. Rene Caisse had personally trained Mary McPherson how to make Essiac tea in the 1970s. In this video, hear Barbara Kokotsis explain in her own words in a rare interview that Rene Caisse's Essiac tea is a 4-herb formula and that sheep sorrel roots are an integral part of that formula and recipe. For more information about Essiac tea, be sure to visit our website at https://essiac-tea.org/.

To view Mary McPherson's 4-herb Essiac tea affidavit go to https://essiac-tea.org/index/essiac-formula-affidavit/.



This video features "Ode to Rene Caisse" and "Essiac Serenade" by Huckleberry as a tribute to Rene Caisse and her lifelong work with Essiac tea. All Rights Reserved Sonic Bloom Publishing [email protected]