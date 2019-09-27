ESSIAC 4-HERB TEA CONFIRMED BY BARBARA KOKOTSIS AND MARY MCPHERSON

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In the early 1980s Mary McPherson revealed Rene Caisse's Essiac tea formula and recipe to her close friend, Barbara Kokotsis. Mary McPherson later filed a sworn affidavit in the Town of Bracebridge, Ontario in 1994 that confirmed that Rene Caisse's Essiac tea was a 4-Herb tea. Rene Caisse had personally trained Mary McPherson how to make Essiac tea in the 1970s. In this video, hear Barbara Kokotsis explain in her own words in a rare interview that Rene Caisse's Essiac tea is a 4-herb formula and that sheep sorrel roots are an integral part of that formula and recipe. For more information about Essiac tea, be sure to visit our website at https://essiac-tea.org/.
To view Mary McPherson's 4-herb Essiac tea affidavit go to https://essiac-tea.org/index/essiac-formula-affidavit/.
This video features "Ode to Rene Caisse" and "Essiac Serenade" by Huckleberry as a tribute to Rene Caisse and her lifelong work with Essiac tea. All Rights Reserved Sonic Bloom Publishing [email protected]