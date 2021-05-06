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Racist Woman Berates A Police Officer And Calls Him A Murderer During A Simple Traffic Stop
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208 views • May 06, 2021
This video just goes to show you how people become brain washed and crazy from watching the main stream media. The woman is a racist, is hateful and falsely accuses a police officer of something very terrible while having no idea of who the officer is or his character. And this woman is a teacher too??? She is obviously unstable and demented. She even forgot her drivers license!! A crazy strange and evil world we are living in.
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