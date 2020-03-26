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Be Brave! (Part 3) - Vaccine Safety Negligence | Del Bigtree at The Truth About Cancer Live 2019 in Anaheim, CA
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92 views • March 26, 2020
This video's transcript is available on our website for those who would prefer to read along: bit.ly/be-brave-part-3.
Welcome back! This is the 3rd and final part to Del Bigtree's TTAC Live 2019 presentation. In this last installment, Del shines a light on vaccine safety. We are told that the vaccination program is implemented for the greater good of human society, but at what cost? "Science" tells us that it's safe and that the number of incidents is negligible to the point that it's recommended for universal use.
However, when you take a look at 2 independent studies done by Harvard and the FDA, respectively, they both came to the same conclusion that only 1% of vaccine injuries and/or deaths are actually reported. Meaning, the number that we have actual data that is publicly available for all to see represents only 1% of what is actually going on out there. To put things into statistical perspective, we know for a fact that 533 children are dying to vaccines in 2018. If that is 1% of what is reported, then the actual total could be as much as 53,000. How many children's lives lost annually is too much? Shouldn't 533 lives be more than enough? Where do we draw the line?
If you missed Part 1 or Part 2 you can follow the links below:
Part 1: http://bit.ly/be-brave-part-1
Part 2: https://bit.ly/be-brave-pt-2
Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: bit.ly/Health-Killer-Quiz.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
------------------------------
About Del Bigtree
------------------------------
Del Bigtree, producer of Vaxxed, was an Emmy Award-winning producer on the daytime talk show The Doctors, for six years. He has a background both as a filmmaker and an investigative medical journalist. Del has been traveling the nation, meeting with politicians, and standing with parents in their fight to maintain our freedom of choice. He is the host of HighWire Talk, a show that finds the answers to the questions everyone else is afraid to ask.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: bit.ly/Global-Health-News.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Welcome back! This is the 3rd and final part to Del Bigtree's TTAC Live 2019 presentation. In this last installment, Del shines a light on vaccine safety. We are told that the vaccination program is implemented for the greater good of human society, but at what cost? "Science" tells us that it's safe and that the number of incidents is negligible to the point that it's recommended for universal use.
However, when you take a look at 2 independent studies done by Harvard and the FDA, respectively, they both came to the same conclusion that only 1% of vaccine injuries and/or deaths are actually reported. Meaning, the number that we have actual data that is publicly available for all to see represents only 1% of what is actually going on out there. To put things into statistical perspective, we know for a fact that 533 children are dying to vaccines in 2018. If that is 1% of what is reported, then the actual total could be as much as 53,000. How many children's lives lost annually is too much? Shouldn't 533 lives be more than enough? Where do we draw the line?
If you missed Part 1 or Part 2 you can follow the links below:
Part 1: http://bit.ly/be-brave-part-1
Part 2: https://bit.ly/be-brave-pt-2
Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: bit.ly/Health-Killer-Quiz.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
------------------------------
About Del Bigtree
------------------------------
Del Bigtree, producer of Vaxxed, was an Emmy Award-winning producer on the daytime talk show The Doctors, for six years. He has a background both as a filmmaker and an investigative medical journalist. Del has been traveling the nation, meeting with politicians, and standing with parents in their fight to maintain our freedom of choice. He is the host of HighWire Talk, a show that finds the answers to the questions everyone else is afraid to ask.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: bit.ly/Global-Health-News.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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