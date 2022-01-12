© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/07/2022 WION (World Is One News) News: Since last year, Lithuania has been picking fights with Beijing regarding genocide in Xinjiang, the crackdown in Hong Kong, the intimidation of Taiwan. With the Taiwan embassy in their capital opened, CCP responded with a trade war and Lithuanian goods were getting stuck in Chinese customs. So Taiwan promised to invest $200 million dollars in Lithuania and bought all 20,000 bottles of rum which were banned by Chinese customs. Bilateral diplomacy between Taiwan and Lithuania commenced to fight against CCP which means a great leading for other powers in the world.