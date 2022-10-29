Create New Account
PROOF! It Was All B.S. / Pelosi's House Broken Into / Did Someone In Hollywood Actually Wake-Up?
The Freedom Ring
Watch this one as my wife nearly blows her stack! lol

A certain politician told a crowd, while they were maskless, to "social distance for social media" before they went in front of cameras. It's just political theater!

The actor who admitted he "regrets falling for the covid lies pushed by the government and corporate press."

Source: The Gateway Pundit

