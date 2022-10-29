PROOF! It Was All B.S. / Pelosi's House Broken Into / Did Someone In Hollywood Actually Wake-Up?

Watch this one as my wife nearly blows her stack! lol
A certain politician told a crowd, while they were maskless, to "social distance for social media" before they went in front of cameras. It's just political theater!
The actor who admitted he "regrets falling for the covid lies pushed by the government and corporate press."
Source: The Gateway Pundit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.