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AxeTruth 07/28 AxeTruth Morning-Noon Show – The Oscar Goes To…
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10 views • August 06, 2021
The Jan 6th staged storming of the capital building hearing have started.... the Oscar goes too Officer Harry Dunn -Best Actor , Rep Adam Kinzinger - Best Supporting Actor , & Adam Schiff- Best Supporting ACTRESS.
1. Dr. Fauci Explains Updated Mask Guidance For Vaccinated Folks
2. FDA announce that PCR Covid19 test have failed it full review , its emergency authorization use have been revoked because of too many FALSE POSITIVES... the test is highly inaccurate.
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/medical-device-recalls/innova-medical-group-recalls-unauthorized-sars-cov-2-antigen-rapid-qualitative-test-risk-false-test
3. the World have been lied to about a pandemic that does not exist, neither does the death count.
4. Obviously the DNC didn't give Roland "Rolly Polly" Martin his talking points on Jan 6th . because he exposes how the people were LET INTO THE CAPITOL by the police, and they were inside taking selfies w/ the so called insurrectionist .
5. fake crying bad acting by Officer Dunn Capitol police claims he was called nigger by Trump supporters on Jan 6th
6. Rep Adam Kinzinger puts on his crying performance about Jan 6th
7. not to be outdone sissy Adam Schiffs fake cry about stage insurrection
8. the story they are distracting us from Democratic Donor and California state elector Ed Buck, 66, was found guilty of all nine felony counts in federal court, which could lead to a life sentence. Buck convicted of offering drugs for sex & 2 died
Visit my website at AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Dr. Fauci Explains Updated Mask Guidance For Vaccinated Folks
2. FDA announce that PCR Covid19 test have failed it full review , its emergency authorization use have been revoked because of too many FALSE POSITIVES... the test is highly inaccurate.
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/medical-device-recalls/innova-medical-group-recalls-unauthorized-sars-cov-2-antigen-rapid-qualitative-test-risk-false-test
3. the World have been lied to about a pandemic that does not exist, neither does the death count.
4. Obviously the DNC didn't give Roland "Rolly Polly" Martin his talking points on Jan 6th . because he exposes how the people were LET INTO THE CAPITOL by the police, and they were inside taking selfies w/ the so called insurrectionist .
5. fake crying bad acting by Officer Dunn Capitol police claims he was called nigger by Trump supporters on Jan 6th
6. Rep Adam Kinzinger puts on his crying performance about Jan 6th
7. not to be outdone sissy Adam Schiffs fake cry about stage insurrection
8. the story they are distracting us from Democratic Donor and California state elector Ed Buck, 66, was found guilty of all nine felony counts in federal court, which could lead to a life sentence. Buck convicted of offering drugs for sex & 2 died
Visit my website at AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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