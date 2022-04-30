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J6 Black Female Cop BEATS Rosanne Boyland Unconscious
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70 views • April 30, 2022
New Bodycam footage of a cop with Dreadlocks and large breasts breaking a batton over an unconscious women. I will say that im noticing a pattern of who is killing on J6 and who is dying.
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