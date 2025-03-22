BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - March 22 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
133 views • 1 month ago

March 22, 2025

rt.com



Russian air defenses intercept 47 Ukrainian drones overnight. Two people are killed and several more wounded in Kiev's attacks on Russian territory. The energy pipeline deliberately blown up by Kiev's forces in the Kursk region was the only one to transit gas through Ukraine. We speak exclusively with the Hungarian foreign minister as Budapest demands Kiev stop attacking infrastructure used to deliver energy to the EU. Israeli forces continue bombing Gaza, claiming over 700 Palestinian lives since Tuesday. Residential blocks and critical infrastructure are levelled, including a cancer hospital. Also in the program - nearly a hundred protesters are arrested overnight in Turkiye amid the 3rd night of demonstrations. They're angry over the arrest of Istanbul's mayor who's also the leading opposition candidate to President Erdogan.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy