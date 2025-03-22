RT News - March 22 2025 6AM GMT

March 22, 2025

Russian air defenses intercept 47 Ukrainian drones overnight. Two people are killed and several more wounded in Kiev's attacks on Russian territory. The energy pipeline deliberately blown up by Kiev's forces in the Kursk region was the only one to transit gas through Ukraine. We speak exclusively with the Hungarian foreign minister as Budapest demands Kiev stop attacking infrastructure used to deliver energy to the EU. Israeli forces continue bombing Gaza, claiming over 700 Palestinian lives since Tuesday. Residential blocks and critical infrastructure are levelled, including a cancer hospital. Also in the program - nearly a hundred protesters are arrested overnight in Turkiye amid the 3rd night of demonstrations. They're angry over the arrest of Istanbul's mayor who's also the leading opposition candidate to President Erdogan.









