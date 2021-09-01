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Dr. Mikovitz on what Ivermectin Is.
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221 views • September 01, 2021
Beat the Rockefellers - No more Vaccines. Use Nobel-winning Ivermectin.
For 40-years, it has been infection by injection. Modern-day vaccines are loaded with death.
This is a short clip taken from my 41:54 Mikovitz clip (I've just posted up), taken from the full show:
Emergency Global Broadcast: Japan Halts All Moderna Shots After Discovering Metal ‘Foreign Substances’ – FULL SHOW 8/31/21
https://banned.video/watch?id=612ebe41962c797ddecaaaaa
For 40-years, it has been infection by injection. Modern-day vaccines are loaded with death.
This is a short clip taken from my 41:54 Mikovitz clip (I've just posted up), taken from the full show:
Emergency Global Broadcast: Japan Halts All Moderna Shots After Discovering Metal ‘Foreign Substances’ – FULL SHOW 8/31/21
https://banned.video/watch?id=612ebe41962c797ddecaaaaa
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