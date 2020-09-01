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Rioters Marched on the Home of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler
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22 views • September 01, 2020
Rioters marched on the home of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler overnight Monday into Tuesday, looting nearby stores and setting furniture on fire in the street. At one point, they reportedly set fires inside the condominium building itself.
#portland #portlandriot #tedwheeler #mayorwheeler #portlandmayor #antifa
#portland #portlandriot #tedwheeler #mayorwheeler #portlandmayor #antifa
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