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https://gnews.org/articles/t53497132
Summary：Miles Guo pointed out on the October 12 episode of his Grand Live Broadcast that in the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party(CCP), Xi Jinping will place the rules of the party above the national Constitution, which will be the cornerstone of the future of the people and political direction of China. This is actually the 'Pandora's Book', or 'Guidance Map of Pandora'.