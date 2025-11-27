"The Sedition Caucus"

'Intentional' S2E23 Wednesday 10-26-25 'Live' 1:30 EST/12:30 CST





(please ignore the 20-second frame-freeze at 54:27 -- thank you)





Now . . . it's time to Be Intentional!





Happy Thanksgiving to you!!!





Guests: Jared Knott and Michael Pack





Six Democrat Congressional Members sent out a Coordinated, Scripted, Planned, and Unconventional video insinuating that military members are being given Illegal orders and urged them to defy their superiors and Commander-In-Chief. This has left many astonished as the Congressional Democrats call for Rebellion within the Department of War. Accountability? Responsibility? Let's Dig In!





"Intentional with Mic Meow" is normally broadcast live each Thursday at 2PM EST/1PM CST on the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Facebook, Rumble and X:





https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow





https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277





https://x.com/MicMeowed





The podcast is then uploaded to the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts:





https://substack.com/@micsmeow





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home





https://podcasts.apple.com/.../intentional.../id1819772418





You can also follow Mic Meow on her website at https://intentionalpodcast.org.