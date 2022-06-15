Portlandia Philes #5

00:50 child vax death; FEMA cover-up

01:57 another Soros-backed DA impeachment (Krasner in Philly)

03:30 ludicrous MSNBC on J6 "insurrection"; counter-evidence

05:43 BioClandestine on DoD and Ukraine bio-labs and Biden family and DNC as genocidal bio-terrorists

08:06 burning of the evidence in Ukraine

08:45 media deception re: COVID

09:00 memes

10:00 WHO monkeypox emergency?

10:11 Murder she wrote?

11:09 Doocy nailing press secretary on inflation and tanking stock market

13:39 Harriet Hageman: "our government has become the enemy of the people"

14:19 Kash Patel: The plan will happen "in Trump time"







