Portlandia Philes #5

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00:50 child vax death; FEMA cover-up
01:57 another Soros-backed DA impeachment (Krasner in Philly)
03:30 ludicrous MSNBC on J6 "insurrection"; counter-evidence
05:43 BioClandestine on DoD and Ukraine bio-labs and Biden family and DNC as genocidal bio-terrorists
08:06 burning of the evidence in Ukraine
08:45 media deception re: COVID
09:00 memes
10:00 WHO monkeypox emergency?
10:11 Murder she wrote?
11:09 Doocy nailing press secretary on inflation and tanking stock market
13:39 Harriet Hageman: "our government has become the enemy of the people"
14:19 Kash Patel: The plan will happen "in Trump time"