Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals Mysteries of Occult and Religious Symbol

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VA #80 Creator Reveals Mysteries of Occult and Religious Symbols
Description:
All around us are familiar symbols for organizations and logos for commercial enterprises. But why are there so many strange symbols—even on our currency? Why are symbols associated with the occult used openly? How does dark symbolism work to connect people to evil influences? What are the ancient origins of symbology? Can dark symbols like the swastika and their influences be healed directly? Can religious symbols have a double meaning that’s harmful? Creator explains the origins of the Dark Arts and the karmic consequences to its practitioners using dark symbolism to harm others. Join us!
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