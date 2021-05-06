© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mr Rogers knew what they were doing.
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
251 views • May 06, 2021
Transgenders are not real. Literally. Its a disease, a mental illness. For those of you who have a tranny friend or relative that want to argue the point. Just STFU. You are just as mentally ill as the fake woman you call brother and when you encourage this illness you make it worse., You are encouraging them to live a life of misery and quite possibly encouraging to commit suicide instead of getting them help. Transgender youth boys survey shows more than half of them have attempted suicide. DONT BE STUPID GET THEM HELP.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.