Sermon On the Mount - Part 7 - Jesus teaches about "Vows"

Matthew 5:33-37 NLT

"You have also heard that our ancestors were told, 'You must not break your vows; you must carry out the vows you make to the LORD.' [34] But I say, do not make any vows! Do not say, 'By heaven!' because heaven is God's throne. [35] And do not say, 'By the earth!' because the earth is his footstool. And do not say, 'By Jerusalem!' for Jerusalem is the city of the great King. [36] Do not even say, 'By my head!' for you can't turn one hair white or black. [37] Just say a simple, 'Yes, I will,' or 'No, I won't.' Anything beyond this is from the evil one.