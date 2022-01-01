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Brianne Dressen Gives Details On How The NIH, CDC, And FDA Ignored Her Vaccine Injuries Nov. 4, 2021
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130 views • January 01, 2022
November 4, 2021, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson held a roundtable panel discussion in Washington, D.C., with doctors and medical researchers who treat COVID-19 vaccine injuries, along with patients who have experienced adverse events due to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Brianne Dressen was injured by the Astrazeneca jab in the clinical trials. In this video from that meeting, she testifies about the neglect of Astrazeneca, the FDA, the CDC, and the NIH in regards to her vaccine injuries as a participant in their clinical trials. She also read a suicide letter from someone else who was suffering adverse reactions from the jab. Anyone after watching this who could still defend the jab as being "Safe and Effective" is delusional or dishonest!
Brianne Dressen was injured by the Astrazeneca jab in the clinical trials. In this video from that meeting, she testifies about the neglect of Astrazeneca, the FDA, the CDC, and the NIH in regards to her vaccine injuries as a participant in their clinical trials. She also read a suicide letter from someone else who was suffering adverse reactions from the jab. Anyone after watching this who could still defend the jab as being "Safe and Effective" is delusional or dishonest!
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