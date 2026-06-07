O Holy Fusion Centers (National Security Worship Anthem) | Satanic Targeting Programme | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance

Please expand for pertinent information, including original lyrics, below.





𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝗼-𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com





(See John 8.44 and the words of the Lord Jesus Christ.)

The curse and wrath of God remain upon every Satanic operative.





Date of creation: Saturday, 18 April 2026 (PDT); Sunday, 19 April 2026 (UTC)

Public upload date: Sunday, 7 June 2026 (PDT; UTC)





𝗢 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝘆 𝗙𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 (National Security Worship Anthem)

Original lyrics (J. D. Gallé):





O holy fusion centers / keep the country / and communities safe / save via torture and murder / covertly destroying and facilitating the destruction of the lives of many for profit / o yes / o holy fusion centers / you far surpass nazi germany, hitler, and the east german stasi / bless your filth and tyranny / keep the country safe via domestic terror campaigns, lying, smearing, and destroying the lives of the innocent / bless you / bless you / o holy filthy fusion centers / burn in the lake of fire where you belong and shall be sent / along with all criminal operatives / steal, kill, and destroy the innocent / and feign your duty to protect / lie all the way to hell







Original lyrics © J. D. Gallé, 2026. All rights reserved.





Source of musical creations/adaptations: https://www.openmusic.ai

Source of thumbnail image for video: https://magicstudio.com/ai-art-generator





𝙍𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙨

Outline of Paul the apostle’s Epistle to the Romans, chapter 2, verses 1 to 11:





(1) hypocritical judgement condemned (vv. 1‒3);

(2) human obduracy against gracious, divine overtures indicted (vv. 4‒5); and

(3) the revelation of the righteous judgement of God (vv. 6‒11).





𝗥𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝟮.𝟭‒𝟭𝟭

[𝘃. 𝟭] If you think that you can judge others, then you are wrong. You too are guilty of sin. You judge people, but you do the same bad things they do. So when you judge them, you are really judging yourself guilty.

[𝘃. 𝟮] God judges those who do wrong things. And we know that God’s judging is right.

[𝘃. 𝟯] You judge those who do wrong, but you do wrong yourselves. Do you think you will be able to escape the judgment of God?

[𝘃. 𝟰] God has been very kind to you, and he has been patient with you. God has been waiting for you to change. But you think nothing of his kindness. Perhaps you do not understand that God is kind to you so that you will change your hearts and lives.

[𝘃. 𝟱] But you are hard and stubborn and refuse to change. So you are making your own punishment greater and greater on the day God shows his anger. On that day all people will see God’s right judgments.

[𝘃. 𝟲] God will reward or punish every person for what he has done.

[𝘃. 𝟳] Some people live for God’s glory, for honor, and for life that has no end. They live for those things by always continuing to do good. God will give life forever to them

[𝘃. 𝟴] But other people are selfish and refuse to follow truth. They follow evil. God will give them his punishment and anger.

[𝘃. 𝟵] He will give trouble and suffering to everyone who does evil—to the Jews first and also to the non-Jews.

[𝘃. 𝟭𝟬] But God will give glory, honor, and peace to everyone who does good—to the Jews first and also to the non-Jews.

[𝘃. 𝟭𝟭] For God judges all people in the same way.

(𝗥𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝟮.𝟭‒𝟭𝟭, ICB*)





* International Children’s Bible (1986; 2015 rev.). https://www.thomasnelsonbibles.com/product/childrens-holy-bible-icb/





𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝟮𝟭.𝟴, 𝟮𝟳; 𝟮𝟮.𝟭𝟱

But those who are cowardly, unbelieving, detestable, murderers, adulterers, sorcerers, idolaters, and all the liars will have their share in the lake burning with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.



(Revelation 21.8, EHV†)





Nothing that is unclean and no one who does what is detestable or who tells lies will ever enter it [the New Jerusalem in the new heaven and new earth], but only those who are written in the Lamb’s Book of Life.

(Revelation 21.27†)





Outside [the city] are the dogs, that is, the sorcerers, the adulterers, the murderers, the idolaters, and everyone who loves and practices falsehood.

(Revelation 22.15†)





† Evangelical Heritage Version (2019). https://wartburgproject.org





𝘼𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙨) | 𝗻𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲

J.D. Gallé

J. D. Gallé

@neoremonstrance

neoremonstrance

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘕𝘦𝘰-𝘙𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴

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