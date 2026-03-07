BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Ep. 185 Part 2 "The Eye Exam of the Future" - Dr. Chris Wroten
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
27 views • 1 day ago

Eye care is entering a new era of innovation.


In this episode, we explore some of the most exciting breakthroughs transforming vision science from gene therapy that may restore sight to red light therapy being studied for myopia control and retinal health. Dr. Chris Wroten explains how new technologies, genetic testing, and advanced surgical techniques are changing the way doctors diagnose and treat eye disease.


We also discuss the future of cataract surgery, emerging intraocular lens technologies, and how innovations in biotechnology may reshape the future of vision care.


If you're interested in the future of medicine, eye health, gene therapy, and cutting-edge ophthalmic technology, this episode offers a fascinating look at what’s coming next.


👉 Subscribe for more.


🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI


🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/


📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:


👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb

👉https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/


Thanks to:


https://coopervision.com/

