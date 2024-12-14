BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gibeonites, Sin, “Christian Nationalism”, MIZ Erin Morrow(-)Hawley, Luigi Mangione, Kiss Clot-Shot
Resistance Rising
115 followers
115 followers
9 views • 4 months ago

CTB 2024-12-13 Luigi Mangione—Vatican Assassin

 

Topic list:

* When Jesuits become Gibeonites.
* If you’re Born Again and living right, can Satan use you powerfully?
* Sine waves and sin.
* What do ADVENTISTS think “Christian Nationalism” is?
* “Live by the sword, die by the sword”: Nelson Mandella re-wrote all Johnny’s Bibles.
* Two NY Times females on the far-Left spotlight MIZZ Erin Morrow(-)Hawley and her “fight against Missouri chickens”.
* What is the “Conservative” ideal of womanhood?
* The new far-Left grammar.
* When the (Conservitard) Right is wrong: fighting for the right to torture animals and make money.
* Are rodeos “conservative”?
* The “Daily Beast” says “Josh” Hawley is a “Bible-thumping Catholic”.  Is Owen Lavine right?
* On debating Jesuits.
* Why “Attorneys General” shoot into higher office.
* Luigi Mangione: when Vatican Assassins bring us “justice” with dreaded “ghost guns”.
* When the Machine questioned Catholic-Jew Navy SEAL Eric Greitens’ loyalty.
* Chiam Witz says that if you refused the clot-shot, you’re selfish.

_____________________

Keywords
jesuitshawleychristian nationalismmangione
